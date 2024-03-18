Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,397 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.06. 115,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

