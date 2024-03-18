PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 4.8%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.78 and last traded at $129.70. 2,163,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,629,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

