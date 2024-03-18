Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Up 7%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) rose 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 434,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 491,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSFE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Paysafe by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $50,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Free Report

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

