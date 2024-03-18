Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0 %

PH opened at $540.80 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $307.48 and a 12 month high of $544.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

