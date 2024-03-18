PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $14.30. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 348,669 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 654,555 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,529,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,827,000 after buying an additional 234,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

