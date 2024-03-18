PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $22.28. PagerDuty shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 359,899 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PD. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in PagerDuty by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

