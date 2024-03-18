PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $27.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

