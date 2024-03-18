Oxen Price Up 9.4% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $7,652.15 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,567.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.53 or 0.00588348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00125801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00208229 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00127089 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,135,448 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.