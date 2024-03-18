Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

OM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Outset Medical

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $77,892.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,153.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 10,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $58,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,736.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $77,892.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,153.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,368 shares of company stock valued at $653,545 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:OM opened at $2.17 on Monday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $109.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 132.54% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%. The business had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.