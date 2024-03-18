Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.71% of Otis Worldwide worth $261,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.50. 4,137,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,495. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

