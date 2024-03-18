OSB Group (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
OSB Group Price Performance
OSB opened at GBX 388.40 ($4.98) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 432.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 383.88. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 539 ($6.91).
OSB Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $10.20. OSB Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,614.04%.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Further Reading
