Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.25. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

NYSE:ORN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 358,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,430 shares of company stock worth $156,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

