Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $125.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $345.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $129.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,699,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,782,799,000 after buying an additional 2,425,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

