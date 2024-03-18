Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,114. The company has a market capitalization of $353.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $129.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

