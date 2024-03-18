OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target Raised to $4.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of OPTN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.21.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OptiNose will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $69,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,387 shares in the company, valued at $718,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,848,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 47,564 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,050,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 83,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OptiNose by 71.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 163,189 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in OptiNose by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,699,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

