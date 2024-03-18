Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Portman Ridge Finance from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
