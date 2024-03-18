Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Portman Ridge Finance from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

PTMN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 73,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $21.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

