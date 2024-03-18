Oppenheimer Lowers UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $34.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 134.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 294,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,611. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $340.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at $296,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

