Oppenheimer Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $180.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.82.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.09. 323,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,359. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after buying an additional 1,320,933 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

