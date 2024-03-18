Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPRT

Oportun Financial Stock Down 12.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $105.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.