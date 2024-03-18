Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) VP Yoon Ah Oh Sells 1,685 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yoon Ah Oh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.2 %

ONTO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.74. The stock had a trading volume of 418,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.09. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $199.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,121,000 after buying an additional 611,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,785,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after buying an additional 571,917 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

