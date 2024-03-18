Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

ON stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,808,151. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

