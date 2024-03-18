OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Purchases $49,150.00 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,935.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OneSpan Stock Performance

OneSpan stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 353,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneSpan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.