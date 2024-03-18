ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Lake Street Capital

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STKS. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of STKS stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $4.20. 241,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

