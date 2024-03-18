ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $65.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $61.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

