Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 17.6% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 135,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 187,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$19.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

