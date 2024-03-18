OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.76 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001638 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $156.97 million and $24.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00093373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00018272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001402 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars.

