Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

OHI opened at $30.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

