Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.20.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.