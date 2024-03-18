Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.