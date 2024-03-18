Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,282,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

