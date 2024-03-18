OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
OFS stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $134.38 million, a PE ratio of -250.75 and a beta of 1.76. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the third quarter worth $494,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 39.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 45.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 46,624 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
