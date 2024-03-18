OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

OFS stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $134.38 million, a PE ratio of -250.75 and a beta of 1.76. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the third quarter worth $494,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 39.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 45.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 46,624 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

