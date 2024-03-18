Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) PT Raised to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

NYXH stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 101,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,628. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the first quarter worth about $965,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nyxoah by 44.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

