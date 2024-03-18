NXM Tops 24-Hour Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005877 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00015819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,955.67 or 1.00065163 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010189 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.00154368 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

