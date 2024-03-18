NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00026086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,227.61 or 0.99883921 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010490 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00141522 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.