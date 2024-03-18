NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 0.5%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $924.05 and last traded at $882.80. Approximately 34,313,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 53,332,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $878.37.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $706.74 and a 200 day moving average of $547.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

