NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,050.00 at HSBC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HSBC from $880.00 to $1,050.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.56.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $884.55. The stock had a trading volume of 64,219,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,964,465. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

