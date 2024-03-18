Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUMG. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 71,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 66,690 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 288,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.42. 35,191 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

