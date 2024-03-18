Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.64

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.64 and last traded at $75.12, with a volume of 77084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.34.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.