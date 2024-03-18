NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.14

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.14 and last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 337429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.93.

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -59.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

