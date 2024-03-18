NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161. 5.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

