Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a market cap of £1.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

