Northland Securities Lowers PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Price Target to $4.30

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $5.00 to $4.30 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of PHX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.02. 40,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,698. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $4,898,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,679,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,388.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at $682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 374.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 165,876 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

