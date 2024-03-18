NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.52

Shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 721132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$109.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.80.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

