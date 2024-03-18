North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 448 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.67. 346,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,400. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

