North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 1.23% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.47. 72,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,813. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $421.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 71,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,572,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,929,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,244. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

