North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 376 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,636,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,513,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.04. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

