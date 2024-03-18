North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $107.73. 729,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

