North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.17 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 96.3% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

HD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.26. 322,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $385.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

