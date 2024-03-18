North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $19.50 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $72.02 during trading on Monday. 554,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

