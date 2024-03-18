North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.16. 85,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,060. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $120.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

