North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 131,900 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131,900 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.46% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 184.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $648.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

